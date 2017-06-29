Yunnan father detained for beating up son’s school bully

Police in Simao detained a man on Tuesday for beating up a school boy who had been in a fight with his son.



The local police received a call on Tuesday from a man, saying that his son had been beaten up near the Simao No. 2 Elementary School, according to the notice published by Simao police on Wednesday on Sina Weibo.



The 41-year-old accused man, surnamed Yang, who is a resident of Simao district, in Pu'er, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, claimed that a pupil surnamed Huang was bullying his own son when he came to the school to pick the boy up on Tuesday, so in retaliation he beat up the bully, the notice said.



Yang faces 10 days in detention for his actions.



Global Times

