Game, set and match for AC Milan legend Maldini

Five-time European Cup-winning footballer Paolo Maldini's tennis career ended abruptly on his debut on Tuesday when the AC Milan legend lost 6-1, 6-1 in a first-round doubles match.



Maldini stepped onto the court at the Milan challenger event as its most decorated sportsman.



But the 49-year-old Italian football legend - whose tennis dream was to "play against Roger Federer" - saw his career hopes dashed with a chastening defeat to doubles specialists David Pel and Tomasz Bednarek while playing alongside his tennis coach Stefano Landonio.



It was a logical defeat, given the players' ranking history.



Dutchman Pel is ranked 208th in the world while Poland's Bednarek reached a career high of 44th in 2014, reaching a quarter-final at Roland Garros on the way. Landonio's highest ever ranking was 975th, in 1996.



Maldini and Landonio were given an invite to the event thanks to their recent victory in an amateur tournament.



But although the Challenger circuit is one level below the elite ATP circuit played by the likes of Federer, it proved a step too far for Maldini and his partner.



AFP

