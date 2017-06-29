Car breaks Ten Commandments

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for ramming his car into a monument to the Ten Commandments outside the Arkansas state legislature early Wednesday, shattering the statue less than 24 hours after it was erected.



The suspect, identified as Michael Reed, will face charges of defacing objects of public interest and criminal trespass, the Little Rock, Arkansas sheriff's office said.



Reed live-streamed video of himself charging his vehicle at the granite stele.



"Freedom!" he cries as the car hits the six-foot-(1.8-meter) tall monument, according to footage posted on his Facebook account and re-posted by the Arkansas Online news site.



"Some idiot in my home state broke all 10 commandments at the same time," Southern Baptist pastor and conservative ex-governor Mike Huckabee wrote on Twitter.



"He wasn't Moses and it wasn't Mt. Sinai," added Huckabee.



In October 2014, Reed, destroyed another Ten Commandments monument installed at the foot of the Oklahoma state legislature.



The incident has added fuel to controversy over raising religious symbols on public land.



