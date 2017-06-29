Indian delegation joins SCO meeting despite border rift with China

A delegation from India participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting on Thursday despite the border standoff between China and India.



Seven SCO member states, including China, India and Russia, participated in the organization's meeting of heads of border control departments on Thursday in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.



This is the first plenary meeting since India and Pakistan joined the organization in early June. The other members are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



Observers believed that relations between China and India were unaffected by the standoff between Chinese army and Indian troops along the Sino-India border.



Indian border troops recently crossed into Chinese territory along the China-India boundary at the Sikkim section, obstructing the normal activities of Chinese border troops in Donglang.



Member states discussed how to cooperate on combating terrorism, separatism and extremism. Members also talked about a joint operation along the border to prevent trans-border crimes, and to improve the organization's cooperation on safeguarding border security.



Border enforcement cooperation is an important part of cooperation between China and other SCO member states, Chen Dingwu, a senior official at the Ministry of Public Security's Border Control Department, said, adding that China values the collaboration with border control departments of other countries, and has already built cooperation mechanisms with 11 neighboring countries, including SCO members.



SCO member states are willing to discuss issues of common interest based on equality as provided by the Shanghai Spirit, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov was quoted by the Xinhua News Agency as saying on Tuesday.



Alimov said the SCO will create a positive political atmosphere to comprehensively consolidate and develop trust, respect and friendship.



Global Times