China asks India to respect side of border, pull out troops

China on Thursday asked India to respect China's sovereignty and withdraw troops which entered the Chinese side of the Sikkim section of the countries' border.



India should withdraw its troops to avoid "increasing intensions" further, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Thursday.



Lu added that China has lodged several solemn representations to India after the incident, and both sides are maintaining smooth diplomatic communications.



"We urge India to withdraw troops that crossed the border and return to the Indian side. This is also the start of the solution, and foundation of any meaningful dialogue between both sides," Lu said.



Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat shrugged off reports of a recent standoff between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and Indian troops in Sikkim, saying "there was no incursion into our territory. I don't know where the visuals are from, but they are not from Sikkim," the Hindustan Times reported Wednesday.



"His remarks show that the previous Indian media reports are fake," Lu said.



Lu said that the truth is that Indian border troops crossed the China-India boundary at the Sikkim section and entered Chinese territory.



The Donglang (Doklam) area belongs to China, not Bhutan and India, which has been proven by history and law, Lu told a regular conference on Wednesday, adding that "China's road construction in the Donglang area, which is our territory, is legitimate, and any other party has no right to interfere."



Global Times





