China, EU jointly tackling climate change

Cooperation between China and the EU will be strengthened in the sector of the environmental protection and climate change after the US decided to walk away from the Paris agreement, an EU delegate said on Wednesday.

"We have longstanding and practical cooperation and dialogue with China on the governmental level with the National Development and Reform Commission and China's Ministry of Environmental Protection as well as other ministries and platforms to address the climate change and other environmental challenges," Vicky Pollard, Environment and Climate Counselor at the EU delegation to China, said Wednesday at a press event.

"Our successful cooperation on issues like emissions trading and clean technologies is bearing fruit," said Miguel Arias Cañete, the EU's climate commissioner, during the China-EU Summit on June 2, according to a report in the Guardian.

The Emission Trading System (ETS) is a market-based system to reduce pollution. It features a cap limiting emissions.

In total, around 45 percent of total EU greenhouse gas emissions are regulated by the EU's ETS, and China will launch its own ETS this year, set to be the largest in the world, according to media reports.

"Given our own lessons, it is likely that China's ETS will face issues in the first years of implementation and criticism from some companies," Pollard said.

But in the long-run, companies will enjoy the fruit generated from the system and their competitiveness will also be enhanced, she added.



