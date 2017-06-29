Table tennis team pulls out of Aussie Open, analyst suspects punishment for no-show at earlier tourney

The Chinese table tennis men's team has pulled out of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Australia Open, reigniting criticism against the national sports system and ongoing sports reforms after three Chinese players boycotted the China Open last week.



The team Thursday explained on the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) website that the male team will withdraw from the Australia Open and take a much-needed rest, as their main team members "are not in competitive form and exhausted due to continuous competitions and injuries."



The female team will be competing in the event as planned, the team said, adding that they had relayed their decision to the ITTF.



On the same day, the ITTF announced on its website that six top Chinese players - Zhang Jike, Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, Yan An and Lin Gaoyuan - have pulled out of the Australia Open that will be held from July 2 to 7 in the Gold Coast.



Chinese netizens consider the decision as punishment, as the world's top players Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin did not appear for their scheduled matches in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province on June 23, citing the removal of national team head coach Liu Guoliang.



Liu was appointed CTTA vice president on June 20, a position thought to be entirely ceremonial. The CTTA already had 18 vice presidents.



Zhao Jiyuan, a professor at the College of Physical Education and Sports of Beijing Normal University, said the national team head coach is the equivalent of a national department-level position in the national sports system.



The three players later posted letters of apology on their respective Sina Weibo accounts, saying that they weren't fully aware of the table tennis reform plan.



Liu also stressed in his statement on Tuesday that he fully supports the government's reforms and believes they will be successful.



However, Zhao pointed out that it is very difficult to reform the national sports system which has been implemented in China for decades.



"The first problem is who will replace all the people working in the system?" Zhao asked, adding that funding for nationwide sports associations would be a problem if the national sports system is scrapped.



Gou Zhongwen, head of China's General Administration of Sport, reiterated the importance of sports reform in a meeting in March, proposing to let players play in trans-boundaries and trans-projects in a bid to catch up on projects that we are not good at.



Reports said that Chen Liren, vice president of the Beijing Sport University and the former coach of taekwondo Olympic gold medalist Chen Zhong, would take charge of the Chinese female football team.

