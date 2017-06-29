Persistence of beggar draws indignation

A video clip of a man banging a female driver's car with his forehead to beg for money in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, went viral on social media, irritating netizens over the persistent begging.



The video shows that the man stopped the woman's car on the road by constantly hitting the front windshield hard with his forehead on June 24, news portal thepaper.cn posted on its Sino Weibo.



The driver finally gave the beggar more than 10 yuan ($0.14) after refusing several times, the post said, adding that the man ended up having two big bumps on his forehead and then went to buy a pack of cigarettes with the money.



The video has triggered heated discussions on Chinese social media, with most netizens showing indignation for the beggar's improper behavior.



A Sino Weibo user described the begging as "flagrant robbery." Another Sino Weibo user said that similar cases had frequently occurred in recent years, which should be regarded as traffic blackmail and local police should crack down on it.



"Although asking for money from car drivers in a forceful way is not strictly illegal at present, such improper behavior has crossed the bottom line of being a human," Yu Yang, a witness of an improper begging case, told the Global Times.





