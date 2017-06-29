Think before you buy

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Impulse consumption has become a common behavior today. It's a spur-of-the-moment purchase where consumers succumb to temptation and purchase something without considering the consequences. Tan, from Hangzhou, recently felt deep regret about an impulse buy. She started to go to a local hair salon last year. One of the staff in the salon who served her complained of being hard up and begged Tan to make prepaid deposits to help. Touched by the staff's sorrowful stories, she impulsively deposited money for future services in the salon and the total number of pre-deposits she made over the past year reportedly has amounted to 130,000 yuan ($19,175), most of which she paid by credit card. Now Tan has to pay the bank several thousand yuan every month for her impulse consumption, and she wants to negotiate with the salon to get her unused pre-deposits back. From Tan's story, shouldn't we think twice when making an impulse buy?