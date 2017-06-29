In a new light

The Hong Kong observation wheel and the IFC2 building at Victoria Harbor Photo: CFP
As Hong Kong marks the 20th anniversary of its handover to China on July 1, it's worth taking a new look at the city as more than just a shopping destination. A street in Hong Kong Photo: CFP
Obviously, Hong Kong is well-known for shopping, eating and business trips among travelers. However, sometimes it's good to enjoy a different kind of experience, and really, there are actually many different things to enjoy in Hong Kong.
First, it's important to realize that Hong Kong is much more than just Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui and skyscrapers. It is tiny but has a lot of hills, natural parks, centuries-old villages and islands.
Besides urban Kowloon and Hong Kong Island, there is the rural New Territories as well as a multitude of islands - ranging from Lantau Island, the biggest, to much tinier laid-back ones like Lamma Island.
Hong Kong is a young place, having only been a major settlement since the mid-19th century when it was colonized by the British after the Opium War. Since then, it has never looked back in becoming a major port and business hub.
Even after over 155 years, the business-first mentality still exists today. While this is good for the economy, it is not so positive for historical heritage conservation. Many colonial buildings have been torn down.
Hong Kong could do better to maintain its history and cultural attributes, but there are traces that remain and can still be appreciated.
In Wanchai and Central, there are a few colonial buildings scattered about, such as the stately Old Supreme Court, built in 1912 and located right in front of the Bank of China tower, a knife-shaped silvery structure.
Another fine colonial building is across the harbor in Tsim Sha Tsui, the 19th century former Marine Police Headquarters. But rather than being preserved or left to rot, the opposite extreme has been taken, as it has been refurbished into a luxury hotel and shopping center called 1881 Heritage.
West of Central, Sheung Wan features remnants of old-time Chinese trade markets.
On the streets near the subway station, there are a multitude of stores selling Chinese medicine, ginseng, and dried seafood, including grouper and sadly, even shark fin.
If that isn't your cup of tea, then walk a little further up the hill. The antiques market on Upper Lascar Row or Cat Street is where items such as jade jewelry, handicrafts and Cultural Revolution-era memorabilia like Little Red Books can be found.
Interestingly, the latter name of this street comes from its past when thieves sold stolen items to merchants there. As the thieves were called rats in Cantonese, buyers of stolen goods were called cats.
One street above Upper Lascar Row is Hollywood Road, which is lined with upscale Chinese antique shops and galleries. Man Mo Temple, one of Hong Kong's oldest shrines, is also located here. The gods of literature and war are worshipped here.
Built in 1847, it is dwarfed by the surrounding towers and looks a bit out of place amid the sea of modernity. But that is all the more reason to keep it in place.
From here, it's a short walk eastward to "SoHo," which, while not as extensive as its namesakes in New York or London, still features a multitude of art galleries, shops, restaurants and bars.
In addition, a giant of Chinese modern political history also left a mark in Hong Kong in this area.
Sun Yat-sen studied and lived in Hong Kong for several years, during which time he graduated from a local medical school.
A five-minute walk up from the artistic center, the Sun Yat-sen museum is housed in a well-preserved stately four-story mansion that was the former residence of local magnate Ho Kom Tong, the brother of Sir Robert Ho Tung.
Historical trip
The Big Buddha Photo: CFP
SoHo, Central on Hong Kong Island Photo: Hilton Yip
While he did not actually live in this house, he spent much of his time in Hong Kong in the surrounding neighborhoods.
To truly get a full view of both the opulence and density of Hong Kong, go up to the Peak.
Taking the tram up to the Peak is a typical tourist experience. It is a good one, despite the tackiness of the malls and shops on top.
But for a more pleasant view, go on the Lugard Road footpath east of the Peak Tram terminus for superb views of Hong Kong Island and its harbor, as well as Kowloon across from the island.
I don't think you will ever find a better view of a city and its forest of skyscrapers from anywhere else in the world.
What many people don't realize is that while Hong Kong Island and Kowloon were developed by the British, the New Territories, which lie inland, have been occupied for several hundreds of years by Chinese families.
Actual villages with houses lie amid fields and plains, making it seem more like the countryside in southern Chinese mainland than Hong Kong.
Most houses are modern and renovated and very few are truly old.
To really experience a living representation of ancient Chinese village life, visit one of the New Territories' 500-year-old walled villages where entire settlements lie within five-meter-thick stone walls.
These were built for protection against wild animals, bandits and even rival villages.
One of the most well-known and well-preserved of these villages, Kat Hing Wai, is in Yuen Long near Kam Sheung Road station.
Kat Hing Wai is home to a few hundred descendants of the Tang Clan. One of Hong Kong's great clans, it has been in the territory for over 900 years.
Entry is free, so you can wander around the lanes and maybe take a polite glance inside locals' homes through their front doors. There are also other such villages in the New Territories like Sha Tin and Fanling.
Another aspect of Hong Kong that isn't often well-known by visitors is that it is surrounded by many little islands and islets.
For a more serene experience, it's best to do as the locals do and visit one of them.
The most popular island is Lamma Island, just south of Hong Kong Island but a world apart. It is also where movie star Chow Yun-fat came from.
On islands like Lamma, with its plentiful seafood restaurants, trails, laid-back lifestyle and no cars, one could imagine living here to be free from the hustle and bustle of the city. In fact, some expats do indeed do that.
The largest of Hong Kong's islands is Lantau, which is where the airport and Disneyland are both located. This is also where the Ngong Ping 360 cable car can be taken to go up to the plateau of the same name.
After the 20-minute ride, which gives you great views of the sea and the airport, a giant Buddha on a summit greets you.
Climb 268 steps to reach the 34-meter-tall Tian Tan or Big Buddha, within which a small bit of the Buddha's cremated remains lies.
A short distance away is Ngong Ping village which is like a little artificial Buddhist theme park, but it may be a bit too tacky to enjoy.
Walk a little further to the Wisdom Path, a series of large wooden steles inscribed with verses of the Heart Sutra, a famous Buddhist text.
But religious enlightenment isn't the only reason to come out here, for the trail offers a superb view of the South China Sea.
The hardier can even take a hike up to Lantau Peak, at 934 meters, the second-highest peak in Hong Kong.
At the end of the day, it is good to go to places in Hong Kong that aren't a mall. At the least, your trip to Hong Kong will probably be a little more interesting.
Over the water