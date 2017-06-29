In a new light

The Hong Kong observation wheel and the IFC2 building at Victoria Harbor Photo: CFP

As Hong Kong marks the 20th anniversary of its handover to China on July 1, it's worth taking a new look at the city as more than just a shopping destination.



Obviously, Hong Kong is well-known for shopping, eating and business trips among travelers. However, sometimes it's good to enjoy a different kind of experience, and really, there are actually many different things to enjoy in Hong Kong.



First, it's important to realize that Hong Kong is much more than just Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui and skyscrapers. It is tiny but has a lot of hills, natural parks, centuries-old villages and islands.



Besides urban Kowloon and Hong Kong Island, there is the rural New Territories as well as a multitude of islands - ranging from Lantau Island, the biggest, to much tinier laid-back ones like Lamma Island.



Hong Kong is a young place, having only been a major settlement since the mid-19th century when it was colonized by the British after the Opium War. Since then, it has never looked back in becoming a major port and business hub.



Even after over 155 years, the business-first mentality still exists today. While this is good for the economy, it is not so positive for historical heritage conservation. Many colonial buildings have been torn down.



Hong Kong could do better to maintain its history and cultural attributes, but there are traces that remain and can still be appreciated.



A street in Hong Kong Photo: CFP Historical trip



In Wanchai and Central, there are a few colonial buildings scattered about, such as the stately Old Supreme Court, built in 1912 and located right in front of the Bank of China tower, a knife-shaped silvery structure.



Another fine colonial building is across the harbor in Tsim Sha Tsui, the 19th century former Marine Police Headquarters. But rather than being preserved or left to rot, the opposite extreme has been taken, as it has been refurbished into a luxury hotel and shopping center called 1881 Heritage.



West of Central, Sheung Wan features remnants of old-time Chinese trade markets.



On the streets near the subway station, there are a multitude of stores selling Chinese medicine, ginseng, and dried seafood, including grouper and sadly, even shark fin.



If that isn't your cup of tea, then walk a little further up the hill. The antiques market on Upper Lascar Row or Cat Street is where items such as jade jewelry, handicrafts and Cultural Revolution-era memorabilia like Little Red Books can be found.



Interestingly, the latter name of this street comes from its past when thieves sold stolen items to merchants there. As the thieves were called rats in Cantonese, buyers of stolen goods were called cats.



One street above Upper Lascar Row is Hollywood Road, which is lined with upscale Chinese antique shops and galleries. Man Mo Temple, one of Hong Kong's oldest shrines, is also located here. The gods of literature and war are worshipped here.



Built in 1847, it is dwarfed by the surrounding towers and looks a bit out of place amid the sea of modernity. But that is all the more reason to keep it in place.



From here, it's a short walk eastward to "SoHo," which, while not as extensive as its namesakes in New York or London, still features a multitude of art galleries, shops, restaurants and bars.



In addition, a giant of Chinese modern political history also left a mark in Hong Kong in this area.



Sun Yat-sen studied and lived in Hong Kong for several years, during which time he graduated from a local medical school.



A five-minute walk up from the artistic center, the Sun Yat-sen museum is housed in a well-preserved stately four-story mansion that was the former residence of local magnate Ho Kom Tong, the brother of Sir Robert Ho Tung.





The Big Buddha Photo: CFP