Guests of Summer Davos invited to taste Peking Opera

An actor of Peking Opera shows how to do the make-up on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017, also known as Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 29, 2017. Guests of the Summer Davos, which was held here from June 27 to 29, were invited to experience the Art of Peking Opera.Photo: Xinhua

A guest learns to wear the costumes in the guidance of an actor of Peking Opera on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017, also known as Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 29, 2017. Guests of the Summer Davos, which was held here from June 27 to 29, were invited to experience the Art of Peking Opera. Photo: Xinhua

A guest learns to make gestures in the guidance of an actor of Peking Opera on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017, also known as Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 29, 2017. Guests of the Summer Davos, which was held here from June 27 to 29, were invited to experience the Art of Peking Opera.Photo: Xinhua

Guests wearing the costumes of Peking Opera take selfies on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017, also known as Summer Davos, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 29, 2017. Guests of the Summer Davos, which was held here from June 27 to 29, were invited to experience the Art of Peking Opera. Photo: Xinhua