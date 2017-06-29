World’s biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

Paris takes a step closer Thursday to fulfilling its ambition of becoming Europe's technology capital when President Emmanuel Macron
inaugurates Station F, the world's largest start-up incubator on the banks of the Seine.
The 34,000-square-meter facility, which entirely fills an old railway depot, is being bankrolled by billionaire Xavier Niel, who revolutionized the French Internet and mobile market with his low-cost Free service and is now on a crusade to put French technology on the map.
The cavernous concrete and glass hub, which aims to house up to 1,000 start-ups, will be a "very visible place that creates a strong image for Paris," Niel told AFP.
"The idea is to create a place that acts like a beacon and helps others," he added.
Station F is situated in the fast-changing 13th district - an airy neighborhood of modern high-rises, shops and cinemas that is home to the national library.
The space has been designed to create the feel of an American college campus, with entrepreneurs paying 195 euros ($221) a month for a spot in the hub, which is divided into three areas: "create," "share" and "chill."
The incubator is the biggest of around 40 that have sprung up in the French capital, which is competing with London and Berlin for the title of Europe's technology leader.
The 39-year-old Macron, who won election at the head of a liberal grass-roots movement often likened to a startup, has pledged to promote entrepreneurship and quash perceptions that France is "unfriendly" to business.