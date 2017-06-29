Bicycles to suck up smog

China's bike-sharing start-up Ofo will partner with Dutch social design lab Studio Roosegaarde and Shanghai-based design firm TEZIGN on plans for making smog-free bicycles, Daan Roosegaarde, founder of Studio Roosegaarde, announced on Thursday.



"We make bicycles which suck up smog and then release clean air, so we can cycle and not be polluted," Roosegaarde said, explaining the idea during a press briefing of the annual Summer Davos in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.



Roosegaarde told the Global Times the smog-free bicycle project is currently in phase one and will hit the market in the near future. The bicycles will be manufactured in China with the studio taking responsibility for quality checks.



"We can attach [the device] to the bicycles" that already being manufactured and put into the market, and therefore "we can see the immediate result in the near future," Ling Fan, founder of TEZIGN said at the press briefing.