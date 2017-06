$2.2b



Total investment in the Royal Albert Dock project being developed by Chinese property firm ABP in London.

$2.69b



Price tag Rio Tinto shareholders approved for the sale of Australian coal assets to Yancoal Australia.

HK$ 35b



Increase in market capitalization of Hong Kong-listed Geely Auto in the past month.

$4.75 trillion



Volume of China's foreign liabilities as of the end of March, said the foreign exchange market regulator.