China offers Philippines more aid against drugs, terrorism

China pledged Thursday to continue providing the Philippines with "necessary assistance," a day after Beijing donated thousands of weapons to the country to help its fight against Islamist gunmen.



Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a visit by his Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano and pledged China's help with reconstruction efforts in the war-torn southern city of Marawi.



"Yesterday the first batch of emergency assistance was delivered to the Philippines," Wang told a joint news conference.



"In the future, in keeping with the Philippines' needs, we will continue to provide necessary assistance and help."



The small shipment of assault and sniper rifles and ammunition is the first example of Chinese military aid since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to move away from Manila's traditional ally the US and seek Beijing's support.



The weapons shipment, worth some 50 million yuan ($7.35 million) "highlights the dawn of a new era in Philippine-Chinese relations", Duterte said.



Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, who formally handed over the weapons on Wednesday, said a "second batch" would soon be delivered.



The US embassy said earlier this month that special forces were also assisting the Philippine military, although Duterte has said recently he had no knowledge about US technical assistance to the troops fighting in Marawi.



China's foreign ministry on Thursday confirmed the Chinese defence ministry had delivered a "batch of counterterrorism material" at the request of the Philippine government but did not elaborate on its contents.



The Philippines, which has a mutual defence treaty with the US, has long relied on US-supplied arms.



But in a swipe at the US - which has criticized his flagship war on drugs - Duterte has said he will seek more weapons from China and Russia.





