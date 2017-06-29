Turkey angry as Germany blocks Erdogan speech at rally

Germany said Thursday it had rejected a request by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address ethnic Turks living in Germany next week on the sidelines of a G20
summit, sparking an angry response from Ankara.
Berlin-Ankara relations have badly deteriorated amid disputes over Turkey's mass crackdown in the wake of a failed coup last year and a host of other rights issues.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Berlin had received a request for Erdogan to be able to address members of the 3 million strong Turkish diaspora in the EU country.
"I explained weeks ago to my Turkish colleagues that we don't think that would be a good idea," Gabriel said during a Russia visit, pointing at stretched police resources around the July 7-8 summit G20 in Hamburg.
"I also said quite frankly that such an appearance would not be appropriate given the current adversarial situation with Turkey," he added, stressing that Erdogan would however be "received with honors" at the summit.