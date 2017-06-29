UK’s struggling May faces confidence vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government faces a vote of confidence on Thursday, three weeks after a disastrous election left her authority in tatters and her Brexit
strategy in doubt.
Members of the House of Commons were set to vote on the Conservative leader's legislative plans - the Queen's Speech - in a key test of whether she can stay in power.
The government should pass its program after forming a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 MPs will vote with the 317 Conservatives in the 650-seat chamber.
But May's personal authority has been deeply damaged by the election, which she called three years early expecting to win a landslide.
The majority of the bills in the Queen's Speech concern Britain's departure from the EU, on which the first negotiations took place last week.
But May's Brexit plan is under scrutiny as many saw the election as a rebuke to her move to pull Britain out of Europe's single market - its largest trading market - to prioritize cutting EU immigration.