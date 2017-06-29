Rising Chinese mainland market changes HK’s retail landscape

Helmuth Hennig, managing director of Jebsen Group Photo: Courtesy of Jebsen Group









During the recent two decades, Hong Kong benefited from a growing Chinese mainland market, which shifted from luxury spending to consumer items, an entrepreneur said.



"Significant changes have taken place in Hong Kong with regards to sectors including food and beverage, automotive and retail in the past 20 years. And the biggest single change is the retail landscape, which is probably predominantly driven by the wealth accumulation in the mainland," said Helmuth Hennig, managing director of Hong Kong-based marketing and distribution company Jebsen Group.



Hennig told the Global Times on Wednesday, "Things that are in high demand in the mainland significantly impacted Hong Kong, like baby milk powder, creating a huge market."



"So what we see is the shift of the retail business moving more toward catering to mainland consumers and tourists, and less to the general tourists that we used to have in Hong Kong," he said.



With the development of new technology, the popularity of smartphones and mobile applications are significantly changing consumer behaviors. "In this respect, we see a lot of room for growth in online-to-offlline commerce," Hennig noted.



Hong Kong companies also face some challenges when seeking growth in the mainland market.



But opportunities still exist, such as the high demand for domestic consumption thanks to the rise of middle class, he said, noting that meanwhile, Hong Kong has become a very interesting place for wealthy mainland consumers to either invest or look for financial services.



Hennig also shared his views with the Global Times (GT) on what kind of roles Hong Kong enterprises have played in connecting with the mainland market.

GT: What are the most attractive fields to Hong Kong enterprises in the mainland market?



Hennig: The mainland is not a simple market to operate in. Although there is still a lot of potential thanks to the growing middle class, it is a very fragmented market with many different regulatory environments.



Moreover, consumer expectations and behaviors vary greatly across the country and are becoming more sophisticated due to easy access of information through the Internet. For brands to go in directly requires commitment to make this work. All companies, including Hong Kong companies, should realize that a one-size-fits-all model may not be the most effective to achieve growth in the market.

GT: In what ways can enterprises in Hong Kong and the mainland can learn from each other?



Hennig: In the past, Hong Kong looked at Singapore as its competitor, but now Hong Kong's competitors are mainly from the mainland, like Shanghai and Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province. I think Hong Kong needs to focus on is its uniqueness.