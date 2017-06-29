Feud between Trump, US elites caused fake news epidemic

CNN has been hit recently by a series of scandals over the coverage of US President Trump's alleged connections with Russia. Not long after the resignations of three reporters over a story about a Trump aide's ties to Russia, a CNN producer was caught by a secretly recorded video saying "we don't have any big giant proof." Asked the reason why CNN pushed the story, he replied: "Because it's ratings."



The American media is reporting fake news more frequently. Driven by commercial interests and a curious public, some media routinely hype up stories or exaggerate facts. But there are more profound political reasons behind this event. US mainstream media, centered on political correctness, holds a hostile attitude toward Trump who cannot care less about political correctness. The tendency was clearly shown from the mainstream media's overwhelming support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.



The way Trump deals with the media also deepens their divisions. For example, Trump skipped the White House correspondents' dinner this year. He doesn't try to hide his contempt toward the US media on his Twitter account either, tweeting many times against media outlets, such as The New York Times and CNN.



The growing rift between Trump and the US mainstream media has led to the media to report more unfavorable news about Trump. For them, news that casts Trump in a bad light is good news, worth widely reporting, while news in Trump's favor can be ignored. The non-stop coverage of Trump's alleged Russia connections has made the assumption well-known. From the resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey, Trump is mired in the issue and during the process, the authority of his presidency has been seriously challenged.



There is much less coverage on news that makes Trump look good.



In fact, Trump has made efforts to improve the lagging infrastructure in the country. The $1 trillion infrastructure plan will not only deepen US cooperation with other countries, but also create a large number of jobs, injecting new vitality into the US economy. However, for the US media, this news is not of any interest.



The recent CNN scandal is only a reflection of the confrontation between Trump and the US media. The real cause of the recent fake news epidemic is the conflict between the politically correct, elite values represented by the US mainstream media and political incorrectness and "America First" represented by Trump.