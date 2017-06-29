Paul traded to Rockets

Then Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (left) drives in for a layup against Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried during an NBA game in Los Angeles on February 24, 2016. Photo: IC

Chris Paul was traded from the Los ­Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets on ­Wednesday in the first major NBA talent move of the off-season with free agency looming Saturday.The 32-year-old point guard, who helped the US win Olympic gold in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London, joins shooting guard James Harden in what might be the NBA's most dynamic backcourt next season.In exchange, the Rockets sent the Clippers seven players - Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Wiltjer - plus a 2018 first-round NBA Draft pick and $661,000."We felt with Harden in his prime, Chris Paul in his prime, this gives us a real shot to chase the juggernaut teams that are out there and puts us right there with them," Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey said.That's a remark aimed at the Golden State Warriors, who added forward Kevin ­Durant to star guards Stephen Curry and Klay ­Thompson and won the NBA crown this year, downing a Cleveland team in the final led by ­LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.While players and teams can begin free agency talks, no deals can be signed until July 6.The Rockets, who won NBA crowns in 1994 and 1995, have not suffered a losing season since 2005-06 but have reached the Western Conference final only once in 20 years, losing that to eventual champions Golden State in 2015.Las Vegas oddsmakers trimmed the Rockets' odds of winning next year's NBA crown from 30-1 to 15-1 after the move was ­revealed while dropping the Clippers' ­chances from 40-1 to 100-1.Paul agreed to opt in for the final year of his $24.2 million contract, allowing the Clippers to make a sign-and-trade deal with the Rockets. Paul faced a Wednesday deadline to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.Paul could have signed a new deal with the Clippers at $34 million a year had he opted out, but can now sign a five-year, $205 million maximum extension with the Rockets under NBA salary cap rules.Paul, obtained by the Clippers in a 2011 trade with New Orleans, is a nine-time All-Star who spent six seasons with each club and has averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists and 2.3 steals over 834 NBA games.