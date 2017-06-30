Mikkelsen joins Citroen

Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen, third in the world rally championship in 2016 but without a team this season after Volkswagen's exit, confirmed he will race for Citroen at the Rally of Germany in August.



The Rally of Germany from August 17 to 20 will be the third time that Mikkelsen has raced for Citroen this season after Italy and Poland, where he replaced Britain's Kris Meeke, rested after four disappointing rounds with just 27 points registered.



Mikkelsen competed in his first race of 2017 in Sardinia earlier this month where he placed eighth behind the wheel of a Citroen C3. The 28-year-old - winner in Poland and Australia last year and Spain in 2015 - was unable to find a new seat after former employer Volkswagen's departure.





