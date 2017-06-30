Agen sign Fiji’s Qera

Newly promoted French Top 14 outfit Agen said Thursday they had secured the services of Fiji's experienced flanker Akapusi Qera on a two-year deal from Montpellier.



The 33-year-old played with Toulouse for six months in 2014 before spending three seasons at Montpellier. He was at English Premiership side Gloucester from 2007 to 2013.



Having participated in the last three World Cups, Qera adds vital experience to Agen and featured in Fiji's last three Tests against Australia, Italy and Scotland.





