Scott Parker retires

Former England and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36.



Parker, who began his career at Charlton Athletic, has played in over 450 league games for seven English teams across different tiers and is best known for his spells at Premier League sides Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.



Parker, who had 18 caps for England, played for Fulham last season as the Championship team came close to winning promotion to the top tier but lost to Reading in the playoff's semifinal.

