Valbuena goes to Turkey

Mathieu Valbuena, the France international at the center of an interminable sex-tape scandal, on Thursday signed for Istanbul giants Fenerbahce from Lyon.



The 32-year-old Valbuena signed for two years with an option for a third.



Valbuena, whose France ­career was ended by the sex-tape scandal in which he was the victim of an alleged blackmail attempt, enjoyed a long stint at Marseille up to 2014 before joining Dynamo Moscow and then moving on to French club Lyon a year later.



He scored 10 goals for Lyon last season, and has scored eight goals in 52 France appearances from 2010 to 2015.





