Thanks to Shrewsbury, safe standing in English football is starting to get legs

Which team provide the destination for the fans in Alison Moyet's "Blue," possibly the only pop song about supporting Southend United? Which side's kit features in the cult rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap? Which English club has won the Welsh Cup the most times?



Shrewsbury Town have long been the answer to any number of trivia questions and it will soon be the answer to one more: Which English league club reintroduced safe standing? The Shrews have applied it to the English Football League to install rail seating at their New Meadow stadium before the end of the coming season. The plan is to introduce 400-500 of the lockable seats at their 10,000 capacity stadium.



It's a move that has been followed by fellow League One side Northampton Town making similar noises. The Cobblers have been consulting with fan groups on the subject of safe standing for the last year and plan to introduce rail seating at Sixfields. It's expected that more league clubs will follow suit. There are currently 29 stadiums in the Football League that, on account of their age, can apply for safe standing sections and polls in newspapers across the country have shown support for the move.



Standing has been banned in the top two divisions since 1994 on the recommendation of the Taylor Report in 1990, which followed on from the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 where 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed at their FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground. Certain grounds below the top two tiers were given special dispensation from becoming all-seater, meaning that terracing has persisted at certain stadia and in non-league football. Meanwhile, fans at rugby games at all levels and concerts have been allowed to stand.



Now, after a number of years where the issue was not raised, calls for safe standing, and the rail seating format in particular, have continued to grow over recent years. Fans point to the 25,000 supporters standing at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park or to Celtic's trial of safe standing at Celtic Park last season, which saw 2,900 seats ­converted to a standing section using rail seats - a move that passed without incident.



A return to any form of standing at English grounds remains controversial and emotive, especially on Merseyside. Liverpool FC's official standpoint is that they support the Hillsborough Family Support Group's stance that nothing less than all-seater stadia is acceptable.



However, this week's announcement that six people have been charged with criminal offenses relating to the disaster is another step toward justice and closure for the families of the victims. In the meantime, public opinion among Liverpool fans has started to shift and discussions on safe standing have begun among supporters' groups.



The Premier League has written to its 20 member clubs on the issue and West Bromwich Albion have already ­responded that they are willing to trial such a project. Away fans often stand anyway so perhaps it's time. No one wants to return to the dark days of terracing but football has maybe become too sanitized. Safe standing will improve the atmosphere and bring a new influx of young people into the game. We can all stand behind that.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

