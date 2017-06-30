Transfer frenzy

Kylian Mbappe of France controls the ball during the international friendly match between France and England at Stade de France on June 13 in Paris, France. Photo: CFP





The transfer window officially opens for the summer on Saturday and the likelihood is that the current transfer record, set last summer when Paul Pogba returned from Juventus to Manchester United, will be broken. The only real question is by which club and for which player?



The expectation is that it may be an English club. Deloitte's annual football rich list for 2017 put Manchester United ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona on their report of the world's largest revenue-generating clubs. Aside from the ever-present European giants - Bayern Munich, Juventus - it is a list that is dominated by Premier League clubs, with eight in the top 20.



Happy to spend



English clubs are certainly happy to spend their money. Last summer, the clubs of the English top flight collectively spent over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) for the first time, with Manchester City leading the way as largest spenders. The total spend of 1.165 billion pounds shattered the previous summer's 870 million pounds and dwarfed the 187 million pounds spent by clubs in the 2002-03 campaign, the first year of the transfer window. Last summer's Premier League spree was down in large part to the 10.4 billion pound domestic and international broadcast deal that came into effect and was shared between the clubs - it saw more than half of Premier League clubs, 13 of the 20, in fact, break their club transfer records last summer.



Spending around Europe was thrifty in comparison. The next biggest spenders last summer were Italian Serie A clubs with 590 million pounds - Juventus signing Gonzalo Higuain for 90 million euros ($102 million) was the second largest fee after Pogba - followed by the Bundesliga's 400 million pound outlay and La Liga's 400 million pounds. Meanwhile, France's top-flight clubs spent a mere 165 million pounds. Looking at the record fees paid in Europe's big five leagues makes for an interesting comparison of spending.



Historic spending







Italian spending has picked up in recent years but it is intriguing to note that of the top five fees spent by Serie A sides, aside from record signing Higuain last summer, the other four are historic. Hernan Crespo's transfer from Parma to Lazio was a world record at the time in 2000, and it stood as the largest fee paid by an Italian club for 16 years. Behind Crespo is Gianluigi Buffon, still a record fee for a goalkeeper, moving to Juventus in 2001, Christian Vieri swapping Lazio for Inter in 1999 - another world record fee at the time - and Gaizka Mendieta moving from Valencia to Lazio in 2001.



Serie A's recent frugality is at odds with the records for the other four leagues. France, for example, has seen its top five transfer fees spent in the last four years. The largest of those is Edinson Cavani signing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, a summer that also saw Monaco sign Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, the fourth and fifth highest fees spent by any French club. The other record fees are for David Luiz and Angel di Maria, both signed by PSG, in the summers of 2014 and 2015 respectively.



Recent records



Spain also has a two-club dominance of its spending records. Gareth Bale tops the list of fees paid - the Welshman became the first 100 million euro footballer when he swapped Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2013, a world record fee that stood until last summer. Real's deal to prize Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United in 2009 is the second largest fee while Barcelona's signings of Neymar in 2013 and Luis Suarez in 2014 follow, with Real rounding out the records with their signing of Rodriguez in 2014.



England follows a similar pattern: recent spending setting records and two clubs dominating that. Manchester United's world record fee for Paul Pogba is followed by crosstown rivals Manchester City's fee for Kevin de Bruyne in 2015 and Di Maria's move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in 2014. Raheem Sterling's move from Liverpool to the Etihad is the fourth most expensive fee spent by an English side, while the only outlier on the list is Chelsea's signing of Fernando Torres from Liverpool in 2011.



Bayern dominance







Germany is perhaps the most interesting of the big five European leagues. This summer Bayern Munich have broken their transfer record to sign Corentin Tolisso from Lyon for a reported 41.5 million euros, in doing so making him the most expensive import into the Bundesliga. As it stands, the Bavarian giants are responsible for the five largest fees ever spent by a German club.



Tolisso's transfer doesn't even feature in the top 50 of all-time according to football statistics website transfermarkt.com and even accounting for exchange rates at the time and comparing all fees in pounds sterling, it is only the 43rd most expensive transfer of all time. Remarkably, the biggest outlay by a German club has been eclipsed at least four times by transfer fees paid by Chinese Super League sides.



Summer spree



While Chinese sides are expected to curb their recent record spending thanks to new rules whereby all transfer fees are essentially doubled thanks to a 100 percent tax imposed on signings made by loss-making clubs, Europe seems set for another summer of splashing the cash. Rumors abound surrounding the futures of Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's Bale and Ronaldo, and Barcelona's Neymar. Each of those would command a world record fee, while at the time of writing the clubs of the top five leagues have already spent well over 900 million pounds between them before the transfer window opened, with Manchester City's purchase of Monaco's Bernardo Silva the largest fee so far, closely followed by Real Madrid's signing of Vinicius Junior, a world record 40 million euros for a teenager. One thing is for sure, it's going to be a long summer of spending.



