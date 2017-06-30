Former ally to challenge Zimbabwe's Mugabe in 2018 polls

A former minister in Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's government on Thursday launched a political party and announced his bid to contest for presidency in elections due next year, news agency New Ziana reported Thursday.



Nkosana Moyo, former industry and international trade minister, told journalists that his decision to contest in the polls followed pressure from many quarters.



"I have come to the conclusion that I must heed the call to run for the office of president of Zimbabwe. This call is coming from diverse Zimbabweans," Moyo said when he launched his Alliance for the People's Agenda party.



Moyo resigned from his post under protest in 2001 and left for South Africa. He has accused Mugabe's government of lacking vision, while Mugabe called him a coward.



Nkosana said his party would not join the proposed coalition of opposition political parties to fight Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF party in next year's polls.



"Combining things does not always give you the result you expect," he said.



Moyo also distanced himself from ZANU-PF, saying he had never been its member.



He promised to serve only one term if he wins the presidency. Zimbabwe's new constitution adopted in 2013 limits the presidential term to two five-year terms.



ZANU-PF has already endorsed Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe since its independence from Britain in 1980 and will be 94 next year, as its presidential candidate for the 2018 polls.

