Turkey denies claims of troops withdrawal from Cyprus

Turkish Foreign Ministry dismissed on Thursday the report claiming Turkey planned to withdraw troops from Cyprus.
Huseyin Muftuoglu, spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, said in a written statement that the report claiming Turkey had presented a four-step plan to reduce its military presence in Cyprus was "not true."
Greek media reported recently that Turkish army will cut its troops by 80 percent in the divided island.
Muftuoglu said that the figures mentioned in the report were also false.
His remarks came after the new round of Cyprus peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations began on Wednesday in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.
Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders, as well as foreign ministers from Turkey, Greece and Britain, attended the conference.
Turkish Cypriot President Akinci described on Monday the talks as a "decision conference" for the future of Cyprus.
The last Cyprus talks in February was fraught with controversy over a Greek Cypriot decision to introduce a commemoration of the 1950 Enosis referendum on unification with Greece.