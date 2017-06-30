7 dead, 2 missing in east China floods

Rainstorm have battered east China's Jiangxi Province from June 20 to 29.



As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, floods had left seven people dead and two others missing, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.



Nearly 440,000 people in the province were forced to relocate to safe places.



Rivers and lakes across the province have swollen as a result of the rainstorm.



The provincial meteorological station forecast that some northern areas in Jiangxi will see more storms over the weekend.

