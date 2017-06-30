Senior officials pledge closer cooperation between China's northeast, Russia's Far East

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
and Russian counterpart Yury Trutnev on Thursday agreed on more cooperation between China's northeast, Russia's Far East and the Baikal region during a meeting of a governmental cooperation committee.
Wang called on the two sides to implement the consensus reached by their leaders and strengthen pragmatic cooperation.
Hailing progress in trade, investment and connectivity, Wang said China is willing to work with Russia to link their policies and expand cooperation.
Trutnev, also presidential envoy to Russia's Far Eastern Federal District, said China is the largest trade partner and an important investment source of the Far East, and Russia stands ready to make joint efforts with China.