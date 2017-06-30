India urged to correct mistake immediately: spokesperson

China has urged India to immediately correct its mistake and withdraw border troops that illegally entered Chinese territory, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
said Thursday.
Indian border troops recently crossed the China-India boundary at the Sikkim section and entered the Chinese territory, and obstructed the normal activities of Chinese border troops in Doklam, Wu said at a regular news briefing.
The spokesperson said Chinese border troops have taken corresponding measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.