China solicits public opinions on draft national anthem law

Chinese legislators are soliciting public opinions on a draft national anthem law, which considers a detention up to 15 days for disrespect of the national anthem.



The draft was published on the website of the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, to collect opinions until July 27.



The draft law bans performing the anthem "March of the Volunteers" at improper events such as funerals, or using it in commercial advertisements. Those who maliciously modify the lyrics or play/sing the national anthem in a distorted or disrespectful way may be detained for up to 15 days.



Four other draft laws on public libraries, farmers' specialized cooperatives, prevention of soil pollution and promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises were also published to seek public views.



The five draft laws were deliberated during a bi-monthly session of the NPC Standing Committee that closed on Tuesday.

