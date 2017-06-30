France's Macron sees slowdown in approval rating: poll

A poll released Thursday showed that the popularity of President Emmanuel Macron
, France's youngest head of state, suffered a slowdown a month after he occupied the Elysee Palace.
Figures from pollster Kantar Sofres-onepoint found that 54 percent of respondents approved the actions of the 39-year-old top official, down by three percentage points from a previous poll.
On May 7, Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to become the first French president who doesn't come from one of the country's two mainstream parties.
With the "Republic on the Move" (En Marche), a party he created in 2016, he is working for a stronger eurozone, further economic openness to strengthen the domestic economy and create wider job opportunities for millions of unemployed people.
Having inherited wane growth, unhealthy finances, and high security risks, Macron called a rare meeting of both houses of parliament for next week to present his five-year plan for the eurozone's second leading economy.