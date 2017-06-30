British PM wins approval for gov't program

British Prime Minister Theresa May won approval Thursday for the government program outlined last week by Queen Elizabeth II in the Queen's Speech to Parliament.



The result, 323 votes to 309, a majority of just 14, showed how crucial support had been in the voting from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).



The Conservatives have 318 MPs in the House of Commons, eight short of what is needed for a guaranteed majority.



To prop up her minority government, May struck a deal with the DUP and its 10 MPs at Westminster, but at a price. She had to agree to a funding package worth a billion pounds for projects in Northern Ireland.

