China-Germany relations playing positive role globally: ambassador

China and Germany share common stance on major issues, and their cooperation is playing an increasingly positive role in the world.
Shi made the remarks ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping
's state visit to Germany in early July. Xi will also attend the G20
summit in Hamburg.
Shi said China and Germany are working closely in cooperation in multiple fields, and have made fruitful achievements.
Amid new international situation, such as the Brexit
and the rise of far-right politics and populism, the two countries share common stance on major global issues, such as the embrace of economic globalization and multilateralism, opposition of trade protectionism and commitment to Paris climate agreement.
Both of the world's two major economies focus on real economy and structural reform to promote economic growth. The two countries are also advocates of a more efficient world economic and financial governance system, according to Shi.
No country can address the global issues singlehandedly. The world needs cooperation partners like China and Germany, said Shi, adding that China-Germany cooperation is playing a positive role in global issues.
Shi said huge potential still exists in China-Germany cooperation, such as business opportunities in China's economic structural reform, industrial upgrading and urbanization, as well as the implementation of the Belt and Road
Initiative.
The coupling of the two countries' development strategy, the "Made in China 2025"and Germany's "Industry 4.0," are benefiting industries and research institutes of both countries.
China and Germany are also exploring patterns for their cooperation in third-party markets which have achieved success in Brazil and the United States, showing that the world has enough market space to accommodate the joint development of the two countries, Shi added.