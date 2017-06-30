Leader of Albania's junior opposition party resigns

Petrit Vasili, chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI) of Albania Thursday announced his resignation from the post.



After holding a meeting with the SMI leadership, Vasili has a press conference in which he explained the reasons for the decision.



"My resignation is being given for organizational purposes, in order for SMI to be more active in opposition," Vasili said at a media briefing.



Vasili was appointed as chairman of SMI following the election of SMI's leader Ilir Meta as the country's president.



The leadership of the party goes to vice chairman Monika Kryemadhi.



Vasili proposed Kryemadhi to be the head of SMI, describing her as a dynamic politician. If she is elected, Kryemadhi would be the first woman in Albania to lead a political party. SMI is expected to hold elections for new leader on July 4.

