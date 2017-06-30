Serbia elects gov't with Ana Brnabic as new PM

Serbian parliament on Thursday elected the new government of Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, which afterwards took the oath of office and assumed duty in front of Members of Parliament (MPs).



The government of Brnabic, the first woman to become prime minister of Serbia, was elected with 157 out of 250 MP votes.



Brnabic, who had served since August 2016 as minister of public administration and local self-government, was nominated to form the new government on June 15 by newly-elected Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



Brnabic's government will have 18 ministries, two more than the previous government -- the ministry of European integration and the ministry of environmental protection.



It will also keep all of the ministers from the previous government led by Vucic.



Brnabic announced in her keynote speech to Parliament on Wednesday that the new government would continue the policy of economic reforms and European integration of the former government, as well as stimulating entrepreneurship.



Born in 1975, Brnabic left her native Belgrade to study in the United States and Britain. Returning to Serbia as a management expert, she worked for US consultancy firms. In 2013, she became a director of Continental Wind Serbia, a US company dealing in the development of wind farms.



"I entered politics from the private business sector because of the love I feel towards Serbia, where I returned 15 years ago. It is an honor to serve Serbia and watch it as it improves for the better," she said in her keynote address.

