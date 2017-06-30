No charges to be filed against Houston police in fatal shooting

Two police officers in southern US city of Houston will not face charges for fatally shooting an armed black man after a Harris County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict the officers.



"It is our duty to be transparent and ensure that grand jurors have the opportunity to make informed decisions on whether a crime has been committed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in statement.



She said the grand jury, which are comprised of Harris County citizens, reviews all police shootings.



Alva Braziel, a 38-year-old black man, was shot dead by police on July 9 last year after waving a gun when he was approached by two officers, authorities said.



After the decision was made on Thursday, Braziel's widow, Nikki Braziel, said she believed the shooting was unnecessary.



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released body cam footage of the shooting last year after growing inaccuracies on social media. The videos helped clear the Houston police off the rumor that they shot an unarmed black man.

