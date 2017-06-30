Rio de Janeiro sees massive operation against corrupt police

Brazilian forces arrested nearly 200 suspects and broke up an organized crime ring after launching a large-scale operation in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.



According to official sources, during the operation, a total of 184 people, including 96 military police, 70 drug dealers and another 18 gang members, were under arrest.



This was the largest operation in the history of Rio de Janeiro against corrupt policemen. Most of the corrupt police were from the 7th battalion of the Sao Goncalo district and received bribes from drug dealers to facilitate criminal acts.



The statement said the corrupt police had received around 1 million reais (300,000 US dollars) a month in order to avoid carrying out operations in over 40 neighborhoods and to provide protection for drug transports. Furthermore, any weapons seized in police raids were later resold to the gangs.

