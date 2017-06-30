In pics: wild animals in Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows warthogs in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. Lake Nakuru lies to the south of Nakuru, in the rift valley of Kenya and is protected by Lake Nakuru National Park. The lake's abundance of algae attracts a vast quantity of flamingos that famously lined the shore. Other birds also flourish in the area, as do warthogs, baboons and other large mammals. Eastern black rhinos and southern white rhinos have also been introduced. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows a little bird standing on the nose of a buffalo in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows flamingos in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows white rhinos in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows local students looking at baboons in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)