In pics: protection of naked carps in NW China's Qinghai

Photo taken on June 23, 2017 shows a mountain painting of naked carp in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Local government of Qinghai Province has released more than 100 million fish fries of naked carps by artificial breeding into the Qinghai Lake since 2002, and 85 percent of the fish fries have survived. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows people preparing to save the stranded naked carps in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Local government of Qinghai Province has released more than 100 million fish fries of naked carps by artificial breeding into the Qinghai Lake since 2002, and 85 percent of the fish fries have survived. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

Photo taken on June 23, 2017 shows a naked carp swimming to the upper reaches of water in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Local government of Qinghai Province has released more than 100 million fish fries of naked carps by artificial breeding into the Qinghai Lake since 2002, and 85 percent of the fish fries have survived. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows people cleaning fertilized eggs of naked carps in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Local government of Qinghai Province has released more than 100 million fish fries of naked carps by artificial breeding into the Qinghai Lake since 2002, and 85 percent of the fish fries have survived. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)