Fuquan of SW China's Guizhou hit by torrential rain

Rescuers transfer flood-trapped residents at a community in Fuquan of Qiannan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 29, 2017. Fuquan was hit by torrential rain on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wu Rubo)

