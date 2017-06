Naoyu Festival celebrated in S China

Local villagers take part in a ceremony of Naoyu Festival in Chang'an township of Rong'an county in Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, June 29, 2017. Naoyu Festival is a traditional blessing activity of Miao ethnic group for harvest originated over 400 years ago. (Photo: China News Service/Tan Kaixing)

