Thailand's NESDB approves Thailand-China rail project

Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Board, an advisory body to Thai cabinet, has approved the first phase of the Thailand-China rail project and will submit their proposal to the cabinet next week.



By Thai law, the board is required to submit its opinion on any large-scale infrastructure plan to the government before it can go ahead.



The board said if Thailand cannot decide whether to build the high speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, which will be further extended to Thai-Lao border, Thailand would lose a great chance of development and attracting investments.



The board, which approved the project on Thursday, also asked Thai government to explain more to the people that a railway linking Thailand with other countries in the region will benefit the kingdom in the long term.



They also said relevant technology should be transferred from China to Thailand.



The board will submit their ideas about the project to the Thai cabinet next week and submit the 252 km Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high speed rail for cabinet approval in two weeks, said Paramethi Wimonsiri, secretary-general of the board.



The Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima rail is planned to run at a maximum speed of 250km/h with an average speed of 180 km/h. All information about the project will be released after the project is approved by the cabinet, Paramethi added.



Thailand plans to build the 252 km high speed rail by four sections, namely 3.5 km, 11 km, 119 km and 119 km gradually.

