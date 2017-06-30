Afghan army repels Taliban attack in N. province, killing 4 militants

The Afghan army personnel repelled a Taliban attack in the country's northern province of Faryab on Friday, killing four militants, an army source said.



"Unkown number of Taliban militants attacked an army security checkpoint in Qurraish village of Dawlat Abad district at early hours of Friday. The army soldiers fought back the attackers. As a result four militants were killed and five others wounded," Major Nastraullah Jamshidi, a press officer of army's Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua.



Several militants' motorcycles were also destroyed and no army soldier was hurt during the clashes, he added.



Faryab and the neighboring Jawzjan province has been the scene of heavy clashes over the past couple of months as the Taliban has been trying to challenge government forces in the once relatively peaceful region.



The violence has been on the rise as Afghan security forces fight against a surge in attacks by anti-government fighters since the drawdown of foreign forces over the past two years.



Taliban has yet to make comments.

