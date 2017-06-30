Xiamen Airlines' new flight attendants' uniforms unveiled

A new set of uniforms for flight attendants of Xiamen Airlines was unveiled on the inaugural ceremony of the non-stop flight route connecting Xiamen with Los Angeles on June 27. The new set of uniforms designed for specially chartered flight attendants is adopted from the style of the qipao, and the material used is the splendid Chinese Song brocade, decorated with texture of triangle plum, so as to send greetings from the East to the whole world.(Photo/CNR.cn)

