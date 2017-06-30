Trooper killed, 2 wounded in IED blast in India's Manipur

A trooper belonging to paramilitary Assam Rifles was killed and two of his colleagues wounded on Friday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in India's northeastern state of Manipur, officials said.



The blast took place in the morning at Ukhrul district, about 108 km east of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.



"One Assam Rifles soldier was killed and two others wounded in an IED blast in Ukhrul today morning," an Indian army spokesman said. "The wounded troopers were hospitalised and are stated to be stable."



So far no militant outfit operating in the state has claimed responsibility of the attack.



Manipur is a conflict-ridden state in India's northeast. Several separatist groups in the state have run long armed insurgency demanding separation from the Indian union.



The groups often target Indian armed forces. New Delhi has imposed controversial anti-insurgent laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state which gives Indian forces the extraordinary powers such as shooting a person on mere suspicion.

