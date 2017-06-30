S. Korean president's approval rating rebounds ahead of US-S. Korea summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's approval rating rebounded this week ahead of his first summit meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump
, a weekly survey showed Friday.
According to a Gallup Korea poll, Moon gained 80 percent support this week, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier.
It was based on a poll of 1,005 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had 3.1 percentage points in the margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
Moon's approval scores, which declined to 79 percent last week from 83 percent two weeks earlier, rebounded this week on expectations for the bilateral summit meeting between Moon and Trump.
Moon, who took office on May 10, visited Washington for his first one-on-one talks with Trump, during which the two leaders were expected to discuss the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s nuclear issue.
Moon's ruling Democratic Party ranked first with 48 percent of support, but it was down 2 percentage points from the previous week.
The minor conservative Righteous Party came next with 9 percent of approval scores, surpassing the number of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's 7 percent for the first time.
Lee Hye-hoon, a three-term lawmaker, was elected as new chief of the Righteous Party, raising expectations for the launch of a more reasonable conservative bloc.
The minor progressive Justice Party posted 7 percent in support scores, being identical to the figure of the Liberty Korea Party.
The centrist People's Party won 5 percent of support, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier.