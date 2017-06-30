Indian PM to visit Israel, Germany next week

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation tour to Israel and Germany next week.
Modi's first stop will be Israel, while his Germany trip will be to attend the G20
Summit in Hamburg, the Indian External Affairs Ministry has said.
"The prime minister will be in Israel from July 4 to 6 on the occasion of the establishment of 25th year of India-Israel diplomatic relations," Indian External Affairs Ministry's Joint Secretary (West Asia and North Africa) B. Bala Bhaskar said.
During his stay in Israel, Modi will have detailed discussions with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on all matters of mutual interest and will also call on President Reuven Rivlin, the official said.
Stating that Israel has taken great interest in India's flagship programs, Bhaskar said Modi will address captains of the industry during his stay in that country.
During the final leg of his tour, Modi will travel to Germany for the 12th G20 Summit in Hamburg, which is slated for July 7 and July 8.