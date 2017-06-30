HK-mainlander love





Recently, a question on zhihu.com the Chinese version of Quora caught my eye. It asked, "Can mainlanders and Hongkongers date successfully?" It got more than 10,000 answers and more than a million hits. It surprised me that people still ask such questions.



I don't think people's compatibility can be measured based on where they grow up, and it is out of the question when it comes to different regions within a country, say Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland. It's undeniable that people from different areas have varied culture, customs and lifestyles, but those differences are not as wide as described in the stereotypes often bandied about.



For example, people from Guangdong and Guangxi share deep regional cultural roots with Hongkongers. One of my female friends is from Guangxi and is happily married to Hongkonger. I turned to her to test my theory.



"We can understand each other perfectly," she said. "We have similar values and lifestyles, and many of the TV series or films we watched growing up are the same. For example, both of us love The House of 72 Tenants (2008)."



She also said that it was much easier for her to adapt to life in Hong Kong compared to life in the north.



It's pointless to put Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland on opposites sides of the fence. Due to its postcolonial heritage, Hong Kong does have some distinctive features compared with the Chinese mainland, but the same cultural root makes it much easier for people to build relationships.



According to statistics provided by Wenhui Daily, marriage between Hongkongers and mainlanders rose from 7 percent in 2007 to 34.2 percent in 2015. The differences between northerners and Hongkongers are reducing, especially in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai. In fact, many Hongkongers are said to prefer mainlanders for partners. They think that men in the north are more masculine and generous while the women are less materialistic and pay more attention to spiritual integration.



If you can keep an open mind, finding a partner from a different region means that you can see and experience a different world. Can relationships between Hongkongers and mainlanders work? The answer is definitely yes.



